David Wayne Etherton, 60, of Fountain Run, Ky, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 14, 1958 in Barren County. He was an employee of Scott, Murphy and Daniel in Bowling Green.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Deborah Jo Etherton; step daughter, Jamie Britt (Eric); step son, Junior Henson (Kristy); grandchildren, Cody Jackson, Randi Jo Jackson, Alyssa Britt, Charlie Matthews, Shae Glidwell (Jonathan), Harley Henson (Kristina) and Destinee Fazzini (Anthony); great grandchildren, Shelby Nova Jackson, Khloe, Mason and Cason Glidwell, Zoey Henson, Vinny and Nate Fazzini, and soon to be Autumn Nicole Jackson; brothers, Marvin and Joey Etherton; sisters, Rita Morgan (Charles) and Linda Newhouse (Robert); several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mary Evelyn Etherton; stepson Wendell “Bud” Jackson, Jr.

Funeral service will be 1:00pm Saturday, May 11th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday morning until time for service at the funeral home.