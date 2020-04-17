Davidson named principal of Park City Elementary

446 Shares

PARK CITY, Ky. – Beth Davidson was named the newest principal of Park City Elementary Friday.

Barren County Schools announced Friday that Davidson will assume the role as principal following a search that lasted approximately four months. Anthony Janes was the principal at the school for 10 years before transitioning to another role in the school system. He applied for and was granted a position as principal at Barren County Schools’ College Street Campus when Lori Downs transitioned to a role at the Central Office.

Davidson is a Center, Kentucky native and a 1990 graduate of Metcalfe County High School. She earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in English with a Spanish minor from Georgetown College in 1994. She later earned a Master’s of Education from Indiana Wesleyan University and her Rank I in Educational Administration from Western Kentucky University in 2018.

Davidson began teaching English and Spanish at Xavier High School in Louisville in 1995 before moving on to Barren County High School in 2006. She taught at BCHS until 2014 when she began teaching English at Barren County Middle School. Davidson was named assistant principal at Metcalfe County Middle School last year.

“Mrs. Davidson will be a dynamic leader at Park City Elementary,” said Bo Matthews, Superintendent of Barren County Schools. “She has demonstrated her commitment to students in her role as a teacher and assistant principal. Her energy and desire to lead is evident, and we know she will continue to build on the successes of the Park City Elementary students, staff, and community.”

