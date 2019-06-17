WCLU

DAWN MARIE MILES (UPDATED)

Dawn Marie Miles, 42, of Columbia, KY died Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Campbellsville, KY as a result of an automobile accident.  Born in Camp Lejeune, NC she was the daughter of Andy Anderson (Patty) of Warthen, GA and the late Donna Freyer Anderson.

Dawn was an employee of Trucheck thru Kentucky Utilities and a former swift manager at Amazon.  She was a very loving wife and mother and loved helping others.  She was an animal lover and always had a smile on her face.

In addition to her father she is survived by her husband Richard Wayne Miles, Jr. of Columbia; three daughters Gretchen, Gwendolynn and Genevieve Miles all of Columbia; a sister Jessica Estill (Jason) and their two sons Caleb and Jacob of Stanton, KY; a half-sister Amber Anderson of Warthen, GA and several friends and other relatives.

The family chose cremation and a memorial service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Stevie Allen officiating.  Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00am-1:00pm at the funeral home.

