Death investigation underway in Pulaski County after home fire

A death investigation is underway in Pulaski County after authorities discovered a body inside a burnt residence.

Kentucky State Police say authorities were called to the scene of a structure fire along Old Salts Road in Somerset early Wednesday. One body was discovered inside the home.

Authorities have not identified the body. They say an autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort today. The cause of death is also pending, a news release said.

While the fire source has not been determined, authorities do not suspect foul play.

