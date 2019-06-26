WCLU

DEBBIE DAVIS

Debbie Davis, age 54 of Chalybeate, KY departed this life in Bowling Green on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.  The Edmonson County native was born on July 11, 1964 to Johnny and Margaret  Ann  Davis of Chalybeate, who survive.

Debbie was a housewife and a member of  Wingfield United Baptist Church. Besides her parents, she leaves to honor her memory—  one sister, Patty Wells (James) of Chalybeate and one nephew, Joseph Wells of Chalybeate.

Interment will be in Wingfield Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 AM – 8 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL  SERVICE

11 AM,  Saturday, June  29, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

