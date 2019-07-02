0 Shares

Debbie Jane Davis Brown, 64, Dubre, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Born October 5, 1954 in Dubre, KY she was a daughter of the late Gladys Onell Vibbert and Medford Davis and the wife of Glen Brown, who survives. She worked at Marrowbone Community Market and was a Christian.

Survivors other than her husband include one daughter, Omega (Jacob) West, Pall Mall, TN; two sons Shelley (Ashley) Davis, Burkesville and Ryan (Pamala) Davis, Dubre; two brothers, Medford Wayne (Brenda) Davis, Glasgow and Cecil Joe Davis, Edmonton; nine grandchildren, Bryce, Nicholas, Haley, Gerrick, Kaden, Jacob, Colson, Sophie and Avery; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death, besides her parents by one sister Barbara Wray and one brother Jackie [Hubba] Davis.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 2:00-8:00 P.M. and on Thursday, July 4, after 7:00 A.M. until time of services.