DEBBIE JANE DAVIS BROWN

Debbie Jane Davis Brown, 64, Dubre, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Born October 5, 1954 in Dubre, KY she was a daughter of the late Gladys Onell Vibbert and Medford Davis and the wife of Glen Brown, who survives. She worked at Marrowbone Community Market and was a Christian.

Survivors other than her husband include one daughter, Omega (Jacob) West, Pall Mall, TN; two sons Shelley (Ashley) Davis, Burkesville and Ryan (Pamala) Davis, Dubre; two brothers, Medford Wayne (Brenda) Davis, Glasgow and Cecil Joe Davis, Edmonton; nine grandchildren, Bryce, Nicholas, Haley, Gerrick, Kaden, Jacob, Colson, Sophie and Avery; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death, besides her parents by one sister Barbara Wray and one brother Jackie [Hubba] Davis.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 2:00-8:00 P.M. and on Thursday, July 4, after 7:00 A.M. until time of services.

