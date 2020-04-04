0 Shares

Debbie Marie (Turner) Emberton, 62, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, April 3rd, at UK Healthcare in Lexington, KY. Debbie was born in Monroe County, KY on January 26, 1958, a daughter of Margie (Smith) and the late Delbert Foy Turner. She was a native of Red Boiling Springs, TN. She was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church. She was a nurse at Dr. Tony Carter's office for many years. On July 16, 1977, she married Gary Emberton, at Bethany Church in Macon County, TN. Debbie is survived by her husband, Gary Emberton; mother, Margie Turner, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; a daughter, Christy Nash, and husband, Bud, of Doylestown, OH; a son,Cody Emberton, and wife, Katelyn of Mount Hermon, KY; three grandchildren, Tristan, Emma and Arlo; two step grandchildren, Paul and Andie; and was expecting another granddaughter any day. Debbie is also survived by a sister, Ann McClure, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; mother-in-law, Clarnell Emberton, of Tompkinsville, KY. Due to current situations the services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Tompkinsville First Baptist Church Christian Life Youth Center Building Fund, and these can be mailed to 302 N Magonila St., Tompkinsville, KY, 42167. Arrangements are under direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

