Deborah Ann Powell, 61, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the home of her sister-in-law in Glasgow. Born in Glasgow, Deborah was the daughter of Orval and Rebecca Miller Brooks of Glasgow who survive. She was a graduate of Barren County High School and had worked for Stage in Glasgow from 1990 until becoming ill. Deborah was a member of Dover Baptist Church but recently had been attending Beech Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Gary Douglas Powell whom she married June 19, 1993; 6 children, Michael Lowe (Maria), Andrew Lowe (Ashley), Sammy Lowe (Daphne), Melissa Richardson (Todd), Gary Botts Powell (Liz) and Christopher Douglas Powell (Jennifer), 8 grandchildren, Annie, Anderson, Matthew and Mason Lowe, Emma Grace Powell, Sam and Betsy Richardson and Zachary Lowe; 4 siblings, Roger Redford (Helen), Orval Brooks, Jr. (Rita), Connie Esters (Terry) and Terry Brooks (Cheryl); her extended family, Dakota Lowe and Mary Lowe; close friend, Sharon Oliver and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Deborah’s sister-in-law Barbara Harper for her loving care and support she has provided.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 31st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Saturday from 8:00 AM until time for the service.