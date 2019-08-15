0 Shares

Deborah June Norris Turner, Edmonton, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her residence. Born May 5, 1956 she was the daughter of the late Alton Norris and Marilyn Estes Norris, Summer Shade, who survives. She was the widow of Harold Turner., who passed away December 11, 2013.

Survivors, other than her mother, include one daughter, Donna June Turner, Edmonton and one brother, William Dwight Norris and his wife Martha, Summer Shade.

She was preceded in death, besides her husband and father, by one son Kevin Turner.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Oak Hill Church of Christ, 1:00 P.M., with Brother Phil Lowry officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019, 2:00-8:00 P.M. at Oak Hill Church of Christ and on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 8:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00.