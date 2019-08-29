0 Shares

Deborah Lois Grider Blythe, 65, Summer Shade, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home. Born November 11, 1953 in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Lois Shive Grider and the wife of Roy Blythe, who survives. They were married 47 years. She retired from the Metcalfe County School System, working 28 years, enjoyed farming and spending time with her granddaughter, Gracie. She was a member of the Cornerstone Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include one daughter, Tammy (Daryl) Harris, Glasgow; one granddaughter, Gracie Harris; one sister, Dana (Bobby) Parnell, Summer Shade; one brother, Danny (Martha) Grider, Summer Shade; several nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Sharon Smith and Delphia Ann Garrett.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 31, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Mark Park officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Metcalfe County. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 3:00-8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 8:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Savoyard Christian Academy and may be made at the funeral home.