Deborah Sue Dyer
Deborah Sue Dyer, 55, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 4th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Debbie was born in Monroe County, KY on March 30, 1964, a daughter of the late Ozina Lee Bowe and Hubert Copas . She worked as a Cashier at Falcon’s Nest for 15 years. She also worked at Jo-Nez Apparel for 15 years.
On September 2, 1989, she married Stevie Dyer, who survives, of Tompkinsville, KY. Deborah is survived by a daughter, Ashley Dyer, of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Issiah Dyer and Kamily Keith; sister, Stacey Copas Rosales, of Tompkinsville, KY; a brother, Mark Murray of Gamaliel.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Mark Bowe will officiate.
Visitation is Friday afternoon 4-8 P.M. and Saturday morning after 6:00 A.M. until service time.
Burial is in Jane Yokley Cemetery.