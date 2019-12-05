0 Shares

Deborah Sue Dyer, 55, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 4th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Debbie was born in Monroe County, KY on March 30, 1964, a daughter of the late Ozina Lee Bowe and Hubert Copas . She worked as a Cashier at Falcon’s Nest for 15 years. She also worked at Jo-Nez Apparel for 15 years.

On September 2, 1989, she married Stevie Dyer, who survives, of Tompkinsville, KY. Deborah is survived by a daughter, Ashley Dyer, of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Issiah Dyer and Kamily Keith; sister, Stacey Copas Rosales, of Tompkinsville, KY; a brother, Mark Murray of Gamaliel.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Mark Bowe will officiate.

Visitation is Friday afternoon 4-8 P.M. and Saturday morning after 6:00 A.M. until service time.

Burial is in Jane Yokley Cemetery.

