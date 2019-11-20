0 Shares

Deborah T. “Debbie” Ryan, 62, of Roundhill passed away at 2:17 PM Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Philadelphia, PA native was a sales associate at the Brownsville Dollar General Store. She was the daughter of the late Galen Townley and Patricia DeLangh Townley.

Visitation services will be 10:00 AM-4:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home. No other services are scheduled.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph D. “Dan” Ryan; two daughters, Ashley Pry (Phil) of Mansfield, OH and Samantha Fields (Nathan) of Roundhill; two sons, Joseph Ryan (Brittany) and Nathan Ryan both of Roundhill; a brother, Richard Townley (Jan) of Baltimore, MD; and ten grandchildren, Lexi Pry, Landon Pry, Arabella Pry, Kirstie Ryan, Rylee Ricketts, Aiden Ryan, Lucas Ryan, Olivia Fields, Alaina Fields and Zoey Hampton.

