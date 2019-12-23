0 Shares

Deborah Tomko, 71, of Glasgow, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, February 5, 1948, the daughter of the late Albert Schmidt and Elenor Beth Schmidt.

Survivors include her husband, John Tomko III of Glasgow; son – Gary Tomko (Tracey) of Glasgow; grandchildren, Morgan, Madison and Mason Tomko all of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings.

A private Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In memory of Deborah Tomko, a memorial contribution may be made to; TJ. Samson Hospice, 1301 N. Race Street, Glasgow, KY 42141.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Tomko. Share your memory with the family of Mrs. Tomko at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

