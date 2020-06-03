0 Shares

Debra Kay (Debbie) England age 53 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Reid Jessie and Helen Phelps Jessie of Edmonton who survives. Debbie was a homemaker and loved working on the farm.

Besides her mother she is survived by a son Lonnie Dale England of Edmonton. Her fiancé Teddy Gibson of Edmonton. A sister Carolyn Hatcher of Edmonton and a brother David (Bonnie) Jessie of Edmonton. Her stepson Aaron England of Edmonton and several nieces and nephews. Besides her father she was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie England.

Funeral services for Debbie will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Garrett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

Due to the current Covid-19 crisis visitation and funeral services will be limited to no more than 33 people at any one given time.

