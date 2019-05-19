WCLU

DECEASED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS HONORED AT LOCAL CEREMONY

An excellent crowd attended ceremonies held in front of the Glasgow Police Department Friday afternoon in a memorial service for fallen members of law enforcement.  Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen read the names of the officers lost since the last memorial service:

      052019keen

(past and present law enforcement officers listen to Sheriff Kent Keen read the names)

 

Members of Anderson’s and Franklin’s families were recognized.  Barren County District Judge Gabe Pendleton was the keynote speaker for the event.  He had encouraging words for those who choose to be in law enforcement:

      052019pendleton

Also, comments were given to the crowd from Commonwealth’s Attorney John Gardner, Circuit Court Clerk Krissie Coe Fields, Glasgow Mayor M.D. Armstrong, Jailer Aaron Bennett filling in for Judge Michael Hale, and Chaplain Erdie Carder.  The master of Ceremonies for the event was Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie.

(Color guard posts wreaths with photos of Detective Rusty Anderson, Deputies Ernest Franklin and Wayne Branham)

