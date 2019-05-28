WCLU

Decorated Indiana WWII veteran to be buried at Arlington

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A World War II veteran from Indiana will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

Carl Mann was among the Allied troops who stormed Omaha Beach in Nazi-occupied northern France during the invasion. He died in March at age 96.

Mann, an Army veteran from Evansville, earned three Purple Hearts and seven Bronze Stars. He’ll be buried June 6 at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that late in life Mann told his story at Mater Dei High School and other schools. Mater Dei teacher Mike Goebel says Mann was a great storyteller who left students “totally quiet and in awe of his story.”

