DELLA DAUGHERTY SNEDAKER

on 04/03/2019 |
Mrs. Della (Daugherty) Snedaker of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her residence in Burkesville, having attained the age of 73 years, 4 months, and 18 days. She was born in Bremen, Kentucky on Thursday, November 15, 1945, the daughter of Samuel and Marle (Mathis) Daugherty. She was of Protestant faith and a house keeper in the healthcare industry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Snedaker, son, Shawn Snedaker, and sister, Barbara Sheehan.

She is survived by her sons, Eric (Amanda) Snedaker of Burkesville, Kentucky, Ryan Snedaker of Owensboro, Kentucky, siblings, Virginia Gregory of Evansville, Indiana, Robert Daugherty of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Martine Bevil of Owensboro, Kentucky, Mary Catherine Stewart of Owensboro, Kentucky, Louise Rodgers of Canton, Georgia, Josephine Butler of Rydel, Georgia, and Elbert Daugherty of Scottsboro, Alabama, and grandchildren, Morgan Snedaker and Shawn Snedaker.

The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

