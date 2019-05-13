0 Shares

Delma Myers Skaggs, age 104 of Park City, departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. The Monroe County native was born on November 23, 1914 to the late Lewis Ross and Malissa Murley Turner. She was married to Virgil Clayton Myers and James Edwin Skaggs, Sr., who preceded her in death.

Delma was a homemaker, waitress and cook. She was a member of Park City Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— two sons, Donald Ray Myers of Woodlawn, TN and James Edwin Skaggs, Jr. of Park City; two daughters, Janice Faye Skaggs of Glasgow and Brenda Gail Word (Larry) of Park City; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren and one special grand son-in-law, Buddy Johnson. Besides her parents and spouses, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Lewis Clayton Myers and Douglas Lee Myers, four brothers and five sisters.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Patton Funeral Home, 23961 Louisville Road, Park City, KY 42160.

VISITATION

11 AM – 8 PM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019

10 AM – 2 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel