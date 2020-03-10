Delma Thomas Stinson
Delma Thomas Stinson age 76 of Cub Run passed away at 9:33am Monday, March 9 at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was the son of the late Robert & Edwina Clemmons Stinson. Delma was a retired heavy equipment operator with the State Highway Department in Hart County and a farmer. He was a member of the St. Benedict Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by one sister Marsha Webb, two brothers Joe and Cletus Stinson and a step-son Johnny Williams
Delma is survived by his wife-Mamie Logsdon Stinson
Two sons-Charles Stinson and David Stinson both of Horse Cave
One daughter-Doris Jean Stinson & husband Eric Horton of Cave City
One step-son-Hank Williams & wife Lisa of Leitchfield
Two step-daughters-Anna Spears & hus. Anthony of Smiths Grove
Janice Jones of Munfordville
Five grandchildren-Courtney, Danielle, Delaney, Morgan & Lauren
Seven step-grandchildren & four great-grandchildren
Five brothers-Percy Stinson & wife Lucy of Cave City
Charlie Pete Stinson & wife Brenda of Clarkson
Jimmy Stinson & wife Julie of Rowletts
Larry Stinson of Cub Run
Roger Stinson & wife Mimi of Leitchfield
Nine sisters-Antionette Thompson & hus. Marvin of Cub Run
Linda Clark & hus. Danny of Leitchfield
Sherry Landrum & hus. Ben of Tompkinsville
Carolyn Gibson & hus. Michael of Munfordville
Janice Cottrell of Elizabethtown
Kay Taylor & hus. Randall of Pee Wee Valley
Mary Lisa Davidson & hus. Danny of Glasgow
Martha Myers of Cave City
Tammy Hendron of Gulfport, Miss.
Funeral mass for Delma Thomas Stinson will be 11am Thursday, March 12th at the St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial in the Stockholm Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12-9pm at the Sego Funeral Home and Thursday after 9am at the St. Benedict Catholic Church. Memorial contributions in memory of, Delma may be given to the St. Benedict Catholic Church, 6874 Wax Rd., Clarkson, KY 42746