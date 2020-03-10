0 Shares

Delma Thomas Stinson age 76 of Cub Run passed away at 9:33am Monday, March 9 at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was the son of the late Robert & Edwina Clemmons Stinson. Delma was a retired heavy equipment operator with the State Highway Department in Hart County and a farmer. He was a member of the St. Benedict Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by one sister Marsha Webb, two brothers Joe and Cletus Stinson and a step-son Johnny Williams

Delma is survived by his wife-Mamie Logsdon Stinson

Two sons-Charles Stinson and David Stinson both of Horse Cave

One daughter-Doris Jean Stinson & husband Eric Horton of Cave City

One step-son-Hank Williams & wife Lisa of Leitchfield

Two step-daughters-Anna Spears & hus. Anthony of Smiths Grove

Janice Jones of Munfordville

Five grandchildren-Courtney, Danielle, Delaney, Morgan & Lauren

Seven step-grandchildren & four great-grandchildren

Five brothers-Percy Stinson & wife Lucy of Cave City

Charlie Pete Stinson & wife Brenda of Clarkson

Jimmy Stinson & wife Julie of Rowletts

Larry Stinson of Cub Run

Roger Stinson & wife Mimi of Leitchfield

Nine sisters-Antionette Thompson & hus. Marvin of Cub Run

Linda Clark & hus. Danny of Leitchfield

Sherry Landrum & hus. Ben of Tompkinsville

Carolyn Gibson & hus. Michael of Munfordville

Janice Cottrell of Elizabethtown

Kay Taylor & hus. Randall of Pee Wee Valley

Mary Lisa Davidson & hus. Danny of Glasgow

Martha Myers of Cave City

Tammy Hendron of Gulfport, Miss.

Funeral mass for Delma Thomas Stinson will be 11am Thursday, March 12th at the St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial in the Stockholm Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12-9pm at the Sego Funeral Home and Thursday after 9am at the St. Benedict Catholic Church. Memorial contributions in memory of, Delma may be given to the St. Benedict Catholic Church, 6874 Wax Rd., Clarkson, KY 42746

