Delores (Dorrie) Haire, 72, of Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully

Sunday June 14th at her residence. She was born February 27, 1948 in

Mendota, IL to the late Kenneth (Kenny) Tower and Catherine (Katie) Baird

Tower. She was a retired supervisor in the housekeeping department of T J

Samson Community Hospital.

She is survived by her loving husband Bobby Haire, Glasgow; two

daughters: Jackie Goodwin of Bowling Green, and Sandy (Randy) Bilbrey of

Glasgow; one son, Dave Hagan, Jr. of Glasgow; one step-daughter, Ashley

Meadows of Glasgow; two sisters: Jackie (Ron) Weber of Sublette, IL and Pat

(Ralph) Bradway of Mendota, IL; one brother, Thomas (Tom) Tower of

Clarksville, TN; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and

nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one

brother, Kenneth (Butch) Tower, Jr. and two sisters: Sandy Klein and Susie

Biggerstaff.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated with no

viewing. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

