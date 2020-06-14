Delores (Dorrie) Haire
Delores (Dorrie) Haire, 72, of Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully
Sunday June 14th at her residence. She was born February 27, 1948 in
Mendota, IL to the late Kenneth (Kenny) Tower and Catherine (Katie) Baird
Tower. She was a retired supervisor in the housekeeping department of T J
Samson Community Hospital.
She is survived by her loving husband Bobby Haire, Glasgow; two
daughters: Jackie Goodwin of Bowling Green, and Sandy (Randy) Bilbrey of
Glasgow; one son, Dave Hagan, Jr. of Glasgow; one step-daughter, Ashley
Meadows of Glasgow; two sisters: Jackie (Ron) Weber of Sublette, IL and Pat
(Ralph) Bradway of Mendota, IL; one brother, Thomas (Tom) Tower of
Clarksville, TN; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and
nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one
brother, Kenneth (Butch) Tower, Jr. and two sisters: Sandy Klein and Susie
Biggerstaff.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated with no
viewing. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.