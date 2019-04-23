WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

DEMOCRAT ADAM EDELEN “GAME CHANGING MOMENT” IN CAMPAIGN

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrats running for Kentucky governor have turned Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s feud with some teachers’ groups into a frequent attack line against the incumbent.

With political activism surging among teachers, courting their support has been a priority, and now Adam Edelen has picked up a key endorsement.

The Jefferson County Teachers Association says it’s backing Edelen’s campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. The endorsement comes from an influential group in Kentucky’s most populous county, which is a Democratic stronghold.

Edelen calls the endorsement a “game-changing moment” in the campaign.

Attorney General Andy Beshear and state Rep. Rocky Adkins have been fixtures at teachers’ rallies at the Capitol to show their support.

Adkins is drawing support from a statewide group called Educators for Rocky.

Beshear points to his legal fights against Bevin’s actions opposed by teachers.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.