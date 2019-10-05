DEMOCRATS COMPETE FOR SUPPORT AS MAY 21 PRIMARY NEARS

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The three leading Democrats running for Kentucky governor agree their state badly needs a new chief executive, and they’ve hit the Republican incumbent with a barrage of attacks. But they dial back the criticism when it comes to his most prominent backer, President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Andy Beshear, state House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins and ex-state auditor Adam Edelen are competing for the support of a Democratic base riled up by GOP Gov. Matt Bevin’s combative style. The other Democrat in the May 21 primary election is frequent candidate Geoff Young.

Overshadowing it all is Trump’s popularity in Kentucky, which could hamper the eventual Democratic nominee.

Bevin has tied his reelection hopes to Trump, claiming credit for Republicans for the state’s job growth and low unemployment.