0 Shares

Dennis Dale Bunch, age 69, of Cave City, departed this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. The Barren County native was born on September 23, 1950 to the late Leroy Bunch and Dora Mae Middleton Waddell. He was married to Sandy Ford Bunch, who survives.

Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran, and retired as a maintenance worker from Mammoth Cave National Park. He was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Caveland Bass Masters.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— three brothers-in-law, James Ford (Linda), Tommy Ford (Ann) and Larry Ford (Linda) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Michael, Mitchell, Melvin and Bobby Bunch.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the charity of one’s choice.

VISITATION

12 –8 PM, Friday, January 3, 2020

10 AM – 2 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

Related