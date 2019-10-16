0 Shares

Dennis Edward Emmers, 52, of Glasgow, Kentucky, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Virgil McNichols and Lana Turner Emmers.

He is survived by his wife: Sharla Emmers; two sons: Charles Seymour and James Berry; two grandchildren: Madison Seymour and Lucas Seymour; one brother: Matthew Emmers; two sisters: Tammy Emmers and Leisha Hunt; step-father: Harold Emmers.

The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service at a later date in Whitehall, Ohio. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.