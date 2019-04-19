0 Shares

Dennis Joe Wooten, 62, of Glasgow, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Sky Rehab facility in Bowling Green. He was born in Ft. Carson, Colorado, April 14, 1957, the son of the late Joseph Luther Wooten and Oneita Jan Key Wooten who survives. Mr. Wooten was a self-employed carpenter and a veteran of the US Army.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Shirley Nash Wooten of Glasgow; two daughters, NeeDee Sloan (Adam) and Cora Stinson (Weldo) both of Horse Cave; one brother, Barlow Wooten of Glasgow; two grandchildren, Jade Morgan Hammontree of Glasgow and LeeAnn Sloan of Horse Cave; one great grandchild, Emerald Myers of Glasgow; a brother in law, John Nash of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Wooten and Mark Anthony Wooten.

A Military Honors Service, provided by the DAV Chapter # 20, will be held at 2:00pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at Historical Fort Williams inside the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Contact A.F. Crow Funeral Home for information concerning these arrangements.