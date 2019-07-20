0 Shares

Dennis Ray Rucker, age 64 of Munfordville, KY, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, after an automobile accident in Leitchfield, KY. Dennis was an electrician with Hollander, a member of Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church, and served proudly in the United States Army. He was the son of the late Theodore and Dorothy Rucker.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Angela Logsdon (Ric) of Louisville, KY; two sons, Brandon Ray Rucker and Nicholas Ryan Rucker of Munfordville, KY; six grandchildren, Ron Logsdon, Rikki Chung, Ollevia Story, Lillie Marie Rucker, Kaelyn Elizabeth Rucker, and Dravien Ryan Rucker; and four great grandchildren, Wesley Logsdon, Evan Grace Story, Jackson Chung, and T.J. Story. He is also survived by four sisters, Shirley Wilcox (Ralph) of Munfordville, KY, Virginia “Susie” Nunn (Marshall) of Canmer, KY, Linda Meredith (Chester) of Cub Run, KY, and Dixie Woodrome (Bobby) of Munfordville, KY; two brothers, Phillip Rucker (Teresa B.) and Richard “Ricky” Rucker (Jeanie) of Munfordville, KY. His fiancé, Joyce Wilkerson (Munfordville, KY) and her son Nathan also survive.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by one brother, William Pearl Rucker, and two sisters, Bonnie Jo Jaggers and Deboriah Jean Dodd.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, on Monday, July 22, 2019, and on from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. CT at the funeral home, with Bro. Paul Grider officiating. Interment will follow at the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery with military honors.