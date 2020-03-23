0 Shares

Dennis Rigsby, age 72, departed this life March 22, 2020. He was born September 15, 1947 in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Mitchell Rigsby and the late Avo (Barbour) Rigsby. Dennis was a member of Siloam Baptist Church and he loved singing bass in the church choir.

Dennis was a self-employed contractor who loved building and remodeling homes. His passion was his kids, grand kids, great grand-kids, antique cars and building.

Dennis leaves to honor his memories, his wife, Janet Coffey Rigsby; one son, Garry Rigsby (Kelley), Glasgow; one daughter, Lori Hagan (Bro. Kenneth Hagan), Glasgow; three granddaughters, Tiffany Rigsby, Glasgow, Katie Bishop (Kyle), Bowling Green, Addie Peavler (Cameron), Murfreesboro, TN; five great grandchildren, Hannah Bishop, Norah Wilson and Graves Bishop, all of Bowling Green, Harlyn and Remy Rigsby of Glasgow; mother-in-law, Noxie Coffey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother and sister in law, Hartzell and Rose Rigsby and a precious great granddaughter, Jude Wilson.

The funeral celebration for Dennis will be live streamed 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 25, where family and friends may visit www.Facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Rigsby.

Share your message of condolence with the family of Dennis Rigsby at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

Related