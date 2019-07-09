0 Shares

Derrick Thomas Collins, age 30, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at U of L Hospital. He was a native of Louisville and loved his family. He attended Fern Creek High School and was a proud father of Isabella. He was a gifted writer, poet and had a passion for music. He was a kind soul and had a huge heart.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edna Hodges, and Larry & Jeanne Collins; one aunt, Patricia Hodges; one uncle, Al Hodges, Jr.; one cousin, Leslie Wilson, and a great -uncle, Jess Goodhue.

He was survived by his daughter, Isabella Collins; his parents, Lisa & Neal Collins; one brother, Dustin Collins (Stephanie); one sister, Megan Collins; Linnette Hodges (Steve); his girlfriend, Stephanie Satterly; a brother-in-life, Justin Gritton; three aunts, Kay Collins, Marianne Reinhart (Paul), and Jennifer Maghinay (David); three uncles, Mark Collins (Jill), Paul Collins, Kent Collins (Susan); cousins, Taylor Scroggin (Stacey), Skylar Wilson, Jason Snider (Greg), Farrah Chadwell, Mark Hodges (Maria), along with numerous other cousins and second cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. (EST) until