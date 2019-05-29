WCLU

Destruction of chemical weapons to begin in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — The destruction of chemical weapons stored in Kentucky since the 1940s is set to begin.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that destruction of chemical agents including mustard, sarin and VX will begin in June after decades of planning and preparations. The weapons are stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond and a company called Blue Grass Chemical Activity is responsible for their destruction.

The Blue Grass Army Depot and Blue Grass Chemical Activity say about 1,200 workers are set to eliminate more than 100,000 chemical-filled munitions stored in earth-covered igloos by 2023.

Project manager Ronk Hink says crews have spent about four years training and methodically testing equipment and processes to make sure the plant is prepared for the operation.

