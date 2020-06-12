Developed campgrounds reopen in Daniel Boone National Forest

6 Shares

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Developed campgrounds within the Daniel Boone National Forest are reopening to visitors after being temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Forest Service said in a statement that campsites were available to visitors beginning on Thursday. Restroom facilities were open, but the agency said some amenities could be limited and suggested calling ahead. Visitor centers and swimming sites remain closed. The Forest Service says it is reopening sites as it assesses facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety.

Other recreation sites including Red River Gorge, picnic areas and shooting ranges had already reopened.

