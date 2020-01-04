DEVELOPING: One dead in midday Warren County crash

0 Shares

ANNA, Ky. – A person is dead after a car accident Friday in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10,000 block of Kentucky Highway 185 in reference to an injury collision.

A vehicle purportedly lost control and left the roadway before crashing into a tree on its driver side, police said. As a result, a person died and was pronounced dead upon first responders’ arrival.

Authorities are not releasing a name in connection to the accident until all family is notified, a news release said.

