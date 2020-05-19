0 Shares

Dewey Joseph Stinnett, 46, of Louisville passed away Friday May 8, 2020 at University of Louisville Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was an employee of Hardin Wholesale Flowers and was a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church. He enjoyed action figures, comic books, playing guitar, singing and listening to music.

He was a son of David Lee Stinnett of Louisville and Anita McGrew Stewart of Clarkson, who survive.

Also surviving are his fiance’, Christi Bryson; two daughters whom he loved more than anything, Autumn Milliner (Douglas) of Leitchfield and Summer Stinnett of Louisville; and two brothers, Jack Stinnett of Leitchfield and Christopher Durbin (Quien Gibson) of Brownsville.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:30 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.

