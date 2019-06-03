WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

DIANA LEE HARRIS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Diana Lee Harris, 60, of Tompkinsville passed away Sunday, June 2nd, at her residence.

Diana was born in Tompkinsville, Ky on November 29, 1958, a daughter of Mary Marie (Brown) Bland, who survives of Tompkinsville.  She attended Tompkinsville Church of Christ. On August 29, 1991, she married Jimmy Lee Harris, who survives of Tompkinsville.

Diana is also survived by three sons Michael Vibbert (Penny), Johnny D Vibbert (Makailey), and Jimmy Eugene Harris (Rebecca Young), all of Tompkinsville; 5 grandchildren, Shana, Gambit, Madison, Kanyan and Kelsia Vibbert, 4 step grandchildren, and 6 step great grandchildren. Five sisters, Flora Birge, of Burkesville, KY ; Carolyn Brown, of Tompkinsville, KY ; Virginia Smith, of Tompkinsville, KY; Vickie McLaughlin, of Moss, TN; Betty Goode, of Tompkinsville, KY.

She is preceded in death by a brother, John Tom Bland and a grandson, Jared Vibbert.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 4th.Visitation is Tuesday 10:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in White Cemetery.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.