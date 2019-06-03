0 Shares

Diana Lee Harris, 60, of Tompkinsville passed away Sunday, June 2nd, at her residence.

Diana was born in Tompkinsville, Ky on November 29, 1958, a daughter of Mary Marie (Brown) Bland, who survives of Tompkinsville. She attended Tompkinsville Church of Christ. On August 29, 1991, she married Jimmy Lee Harris, who survives of Tompkinsville.

Diana is also survived by three sons Michael Vibbert (Penny), Johnny D Vibbert (Makailey), and Jimmy Eugene Harris (Rebecca Young), all of Tompkinsville; 5 grandchildren, Shana, Gambit, Madison, Kanyan and Kelsia Vibbert, 4 step grandchildren, and 6 step great grandchildren. Five sisters, Flora Birge, of Burkesville, KY ; Carolyn Brown, of Tompkinsville, KY ; Virginia Smith, of Tompkinsville, KY; Vickie McLaughlin, of Moss, TN; Betty Goode, of Tompkinsville, KY.

She is preceded in death by a brother, John Tom Bland and a grandson, Jared Vibbert.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 4th.Visitation is Tuesday 10:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in White Cemetery.