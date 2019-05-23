0 Shares

Dianna Jane Reed Embry, 72, Glasgow, KY passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her residence. Born December 9, 1946 in Champagne, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Betty Reed, and the widow of the late Harold Embry. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two daughters Shannon LaMae, Cookeville, TN, and April (Andy) Holley, Glasgow; one step daughter, Carol Brown, Mammoth Cave, KY; three sons Jack Slover, Glasgow, Stacy Lee Slover, Cave City, and Matthew Stout, Glasgow; one sister Beth Ann Brown, St Paris, OH; one brother David Reed, St Paris, OH; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 25, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, May 25, 2019 after 8:00 A.M. until time of services at 2:00.