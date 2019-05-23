WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

DIANNA JANE REED EMBRY

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Dianna Jane Reed Embry, 72, Glasgow, KY passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her residence.  Born December 9, 1946 in Champagne, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Betty Reed, and the widow of the late Harold Embry.   She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two daughters Shannon LaMae, Cookeville, TN, and April (Andy) Holley, Glasgow; one step daughter, Carol Brown, Mammoth Cave, KY; three sons Jack Slover, Glasgow, Stacy Lee Slover, Cave City, and Matthew Stout, Glasgow; one sister Beth Ann Brown, St Paris, OH; one brother David Reed, St Paris, OH; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 25, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, May 25, 2019 after 8:00 A.M. until time of services at 2:00.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.