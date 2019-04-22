WCLU

DIANNA LYNN RIGSBY

Dianna Lynn Rigsby, 58 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully with family at her side. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Wesley C and Ruby Mae Massey. She was employed at the BP Travel Center in Smiths Grove.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Rigsby; two children, Brandon Wesley Rigsby and Brittany Anne Jurgensen (Kenny); three grandchildren, Karson Ryder Rigsby, Brandi Lynn Jurgensen and Harper Mae Jurgensen; two sisters, Betty Mae Logsdon and Vickie Spainhoward (Gary); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.  In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42104

