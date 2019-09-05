Dickerson criticizes Beshear in recent letter

0 Shares

Coal miners in eastern Kentucky continue to go without pay as the coal company Blackjewel filed bankruptcy this summer. But it’s just not miners who are upset but politicians, too.

Kentucky Secretary of Labor and Barren County native David Dickerson published a letter Tuesday criticizing Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s reaction to the workers’ lack of pay.

Beshear posted a video on Twitter describing his belief that the Bevin administration lied when it said it didn’t know performance bonds had to be posted.

Beshear says a performance bond should have been mandated onto Blackjewel coal company. A performance bond would have guaranteed those miners receive pay despite the company’s bankruptcy filing.

Dickerson calls Beshear’s accusation “misinformed” and “inaccurate.”

Dickerson tells WCLU News the Labor Cabinet began sending performance bond notices to businesses in compliance Aug. 14. He says these continued to be mailed through Aug. 29, which is also when Beshear held a press conference to explain his office’s findings.

According to Lex18 News, Beshear’s office conducted a review and found “that as many as 30 mining companies should have bonds on file.” Beshear says none do.

Dickerson generalizes Beshear’s complaint as a political stunt. He says Beshear focus on people who aren’t doing their jobs.

But it’s not just a personal attack on Bevin that has angered Dickerson. He says Beshear’s “dismissive attitude” does not accurately describe the employees of the Labor Cabinet.

Dickerson cited Kentucky Revised Statutes 337.200 and 337.994 in his letter. He tells Beshear, “the Labor Cabinet can in no way compel a company to post a performance bond.”

Although Beshear says the Bevin administration and the Labor Cabinet have lied in their knowledge of the “statutory loophole,” Dickerson says the administration “will work tirelessly” in conjunction with the General Assembly next session to create a reporting and enforcement provision of KRS 337.200.