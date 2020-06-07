Distric COVID-19 Updates Barren River District Health Department

2 Shares

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,705 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,048 of

which have recovered. Our district has 42 deaths reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected

during these difficult times. Please see the breakdown of numbers by county below.

Barren County – 47 confirmed, 32 recovered, 1 death

Butler County – 230 confirmed, 100 recovered, 13 deaths

Edmonson County – 63 confirmed cases, 30 recovered, 11 deaths

Hart County – 31 confirmed cases, 16 recovered, 0 deaths

Logan County – 170 confirmed cases, 76 recovered, 5 deaths

Metcalfe County – 7 confirmed cases, 3 recovered, 2 deaths

Simpson County – 52 confirmed cases, 39 recovered, 3 deaths

Warren County – 1105 confirmed cases, 752 recovered, 7 deaths

Total – 1705 confirmed cases, 1048 recovered, 42 deaths

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state,

and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. We urge

Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When

possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded

shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at

https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds.

Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at

home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to

the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line

at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at

https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

