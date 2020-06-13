District 3 area traffic impacts for June 12th-19th

1 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (June 12, 2020) – The expected traffic impacts in the District 3

area for June 12 through June 19 are listed below.

Allen County

 KY 100 (mile point 28.4 to 29.5) – Paving operations are expected to begin on KY

100 between Hughs Road and Celser Road. Motorists should expect lane closures

and use caution.

Monroe County

 Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will

notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Asphalt surfacing has

begun along the new route impacting traffic at intersections with Edmonton Road

(KY 163), Radio Station Road (KY 1049), Center Point Road (KY 100), Cave Springs

Road, Capp Harlan Road (KY 3144), and Celina Road (KY 163). Flaggers may be

present and uneven pavement conditions may exist. Motorists should use caution in

these areas.

Warren County

 U.S. 231 Scottsville Road – Paving operations are expected to begin Sunday night

from the intersection with Wilkinson Trace to the intersection with the U.S. 31-W

Bypass. The crews will be working at night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next two

weeks or so. Motorists should use caution while traveling in this area.

 U.S. 68 Russellville Road – A project to create a left turn lane from U.S. 68

Russellville Road to Old Tram Road is expected to begin Monday morning. There

will be lane closures during the day while crews are working.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

