District 3 traffic impact report for March 20 through March 27

Message boards are expected to be installed in the coming days to give advance notice to motorists. The detour will add travel time so motorists should plan ahead.

The new bridge will be an upgraded structure to eliminate weight restrictions, added guardrail and will be wider.The project was awarded to Galusha Contracting LLC on June 18, 2019 in the amount of $339,723. The project is a result of the Bridging Kentucky Program.