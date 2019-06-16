District 3 traffic impact report June 17 for through June 21

Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. Cloyd Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely. Traffic on Capp Harlan Road and Cave Springs Road have been routed to a new traffic alignment at the intersection with the new bypass. Traffic near the KY 100 intersection has been diverted to a new temporary alignment. Motorists should use caution in this area and observe the reduced speed limit.