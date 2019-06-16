District 3 traffic impact report June 17 for through June 21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (June 15, 2019) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for June 17 through June 21 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.
Interstate 65
- The left lanes in both north and southbound directions are expected to be closed as the bridge painting work continues at the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway interchange at the 43 mile marker. These closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The lane closures will be done nightly for approximately two weeks. Law enforcement will be present during the closures. The work is weather dependent so it’s possible the schedule could change.
Allen County
- A preventive maintenance project will continue next week on a section of KY 98 in Allen County from KY 1855 to the Monroe County line. Motorists should expect loose gravel for several days until the asphalt layer is put down. There will be a posted 25 mph speed limit and motorists should obey the speed limit to help with the loose gravel.
Butler County
- KY 70 – A project to upgrade a bridge will temporarily close a section of KY 70 in Butler County beginning in early June. The KY 70 bridge over Panther Creek at mile point 4.4 will be closed for approximately 40 days while the bridge is upgraded as part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. The project is expected to begin on June 10.
- A signed detour will utilize KY 106, KY 1187 and KY 3205. Motorists should allow for extra travel time as the detour does add distance to travel. Cambry Contracting was awarded the contract on March 4 in the amount of $437,892.
- The Bridging Kentucky Program is a transformational commitment to improve safety and soundness across the Commonwealth. KYTC will rehabilitate, repair, or replace more than 1,000 critical structures in all 120 Kentucky counties over the next six years. The program will reopen closed bridges, remove weight restrictions that prevent use by school buses, emergency vehicles and businesses, and improve access and mobility for all Kentuckians. For more about Bridging Kentucky please visit BridgingKentucky.com.
Barren County
- KY 255 Mammoth Cave Parkway–Contractors are expected to work on resurfacing project along KY 255 between US 31-W extending north to Mammoth Cave Avenue, a distance of 0.25 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.
- US 68 Edmonton Road –Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will also improve roadside features along US 68 from the intersection of Lecta Salem Road extending east to the Metcalfe County line, a distance of 6.21 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.
- KY 571 Seymour Park Road –Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 571 from the intersection of KY 740 extending north to the Hart County line, a distance of 2.29 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.
- KY 1318 Lucas Road –Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 1318 from North Lucas Road extending east to the intersection of US 31-E, a distance of 0.98 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.
- KY 1330 Kino Road –Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 1330 from the intersection of KY 90 extending east to the Metcalfe County line, a distance of 4.52 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.
Metcalfe County
- KY 163 Tompkinsville Road – Contractors will continue to work on a project to replace a bridge over Rogers Creek on KY 163 between Robertson Shaw Road and Radford Martin Road. Traffic has been switched onto the new bridge. Flaggers may be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.
Monroe County
- Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. Cloyd Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely. Traffic on Capp Harlan Road and Cave Springs Road have been routed to a new traffic alignment at the intersection with the new bypass. Traffic near the KY 100 intersection has been diverted to a new temporary alignment. Motorists should use caution in this area and observe the reduced speed limit.
- KY 100 Center Point Road Mile Point 24 – A temporary traffic signal remains in place to keep motorist off an area of roadway that has slid during winter rains. KYTC is in the process of letting a contract to repair the slide, the temporary signal will remain in place until the slide is repaired.
Simpson County
- KY 665 – Crews will be present next week putting the final touches on resurfacing project. Flaggers will be used when crews are present and traffic down to one lane, motorist should use caution in the area.
Todd County
- Roger Q Mill Road – The bridge located on Roger Q Mill Road just off US 68X in Fairview will be closed beginning June 3. The closure is necessary for the bridge to be upgraded. Motorists should seek an alternate route as the bridge will be closed for several weeks.
