DISTRICT COVID-19 UPDATES AND CONTACT TRACING
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,879 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,251 of which have recovered. Our district has 47 deaths reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times. Please see the breakdown of numbers by county below.
COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES RECOVERED DEATHS
Barren 58 39 2
Butler 239 113 13
Edmonson 70 33 11
Hart 36 23 0
Logan 191 94 8
Metcalfe 7 4 2
Simpson 58 41 3
Warren 1220 904 8
Total 1879 1251 47