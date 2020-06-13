DISTRICT COVID-19 UPDATES AND CONTACT TRACING

2 Shares

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,879 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,251 of which have recovered. Our district has 47 deaths reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times. Please see the breakdown of numbers by county below.

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES RECOVERED DEATHS

Barren 58 39 2

Butler 239 113 13

Edmonson 70 33 11

Hart 36 23 0

Logan 191 94 8

Metcalfe 7 4 2

Simpson 58 41 3

Warren 1220 904 8

Total 1879 1251 47

