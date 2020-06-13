Sat. Jun 13th, 2020

DISTRICT COVID-19 UPDATES AND CONTACT TRACING

June 13, 2020 Gunnar Word
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,879 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,251 of which have recovered. Our district has 47 deaths reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times. Please see the breakdown of numbers by county below.

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES RECOVERED DEATHS
Barren              58                             39                            2
Butler                239                          113                          13
Edmonson        70                            33                            11
Hart                    36                           23                             0
Logan                 191                          94                             8
Metcalfe               7                             4                              2
Simpson              58                          41                             3
Warren              1220                      904                            8
Total                   1879                      1251                          47

