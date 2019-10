0 Shares

METCALFE CO., Ky.– The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Edmonton Wednesday.

Police responded to Anderson Perkins Road in reference to a disturbance. Police separated the parties. When an officer searched one of the subjects before letting him ride in his cruiser, police located a bag of methamphetamine.

Perry was lodged in the Barren County Jail on a possession of a controlled substance charge.