Dollie Kessinger, age 87 formerly of Cub Run, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26 at Signature Health Care of Hart County, surrounded by family members.

She was the daughter of the late Benny & Ellie Childress and the wife of the late Hilman Kessinger.

Dollie was a housewife and talented oak basket maker and a member of the Cub Run Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by five brothers-Herbert, George, Lestel, Curt & Charles Childress and by two sisters-Elsie Logsdon & Shirley Stith.

She is survived by her children

Dianna Cox & hus. Jim of Xenia, OH

Randall Kessinger & wife Denise of Cub Run

Donna Campbell & hus. Terry of Danville, KY

Grandchildren-Krista Drake & hus. Jonathan, Jenny Meares & hus. Jason, Matt Cox & wife Maha,

Stephanie Cox, Sarah Weber & hus. Nick, Jonathan Kessinger & wife Elizabeth, Grace Elizabeth Walters & hus. Jonathon and Austin Harrison ;nine great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews

Funeral services for Dollie Kessinger will be 1pm Sunday, March 1st in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Knight officiating. Burial will be in the Cub Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8pm and after 8am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial donations be given to the Little Flock Baptist Church Building Fund.

