Dolly Carolyn Spear Burton, age 77, of Summer Shade passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home. Born Thursday, November 6, 1941 in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse “Bill” Spear and Christine Hodges Spear. She was the widow of the late Freddie Burton. She was an avid Bingo player, an employee at Country Tyme Diner and a member of the Glasgow Faith Church.

Survivors include four daughters, Debbie Spears of Burkesville, Brenda (Tim) Parrish of Beaumont, Lisa Carter of Willow Shade and Lorie (Marvin) Calhoun of Summer Shade; one stepson Mike (Lisa) Burton of Georgetown, Ky. ; one brother Bob Spear of Indianapolis, In.; one sister Wanda (Bob) Williamson of Louisville, Ky.; eight grandchildren, Jonathon (Amy) Carter, Jessica (Joe) Milam, Josh Parrish, Halee Smith, Noah (Samantha) Strode, Ethan Spears, Carolyn Calhoun and Lily Calhoun; five step grandchildren, Melissa, Matthew, Jennifer, Robbie and Brandon and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death besides her parents and husband by one daughter, Angela Burton; one son Fred Burton, Jr.; one stepdaughter Debbie Dykes; one brother, Jim Spear; three sisters, Francis Blankenship, Elizabeth Young and Sandy Adkins.

Funeral services will be Sunday July 21, 2019 – 3:00 P.M. at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Poynter officiating. Burial to follow in the Bearwallow Cemetery in Columbia, Ky.

Visitation will be Saturday July 20, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the McMurtrey Funeral Home and on Sunday from 8:00 A.M. till funeral time at 3:00 P.M.