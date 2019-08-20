0 Shares

Dolly M. Jackson, 76, of Morgantown, Kentucky and formerly of Monroe County, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was born on February 25, 1943, the daughter of the late Tommy Jackson and Eva (Pitcock) Jackson.

She is survived by one son, Randy Joe Jackson of Glasgow, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy, Bobby, and Acie Jackson.

Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, August, 21, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in the Yokley Cemetery in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Neal Mathis will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00pm until time for the service at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.