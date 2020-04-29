Domestic incident leads to arrest along Bale Terrace

9 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – An individual from Glasgow was charged in connection to a domestic incident along Bale Terrace Monday.

Glasgow Police responded to 102 Bale Terrace after a caller advised her husband had assaulted her. Police made contact with the woman and noted blood on the back of her neck, a citation said. She told police she had dropped her children off with their father, 44-year-old Cosmas K. Bor. The woman and Bor are undergoing a divorce, according to a uniform citation.

Bor purportedly grabbed the woman with both hands around her neck and pushed her against a wall. Noticeable marks were on her neck, police said.

Bor told police he pushed her away by grabbing her neck. A witness, and the Bor children, at the scene, said he had pushed her against a wall with both hands, verifying the woman’s statement.

Police arrested and charged Bor with fourth-degree assault (minor injury) and first-degree strangulation.

