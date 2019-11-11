0 Shares

Donald Elbert “Donnie” James, 77, Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Venus and Goldie Medley James. He was a retired maintenance worker/electrician with General Electric; a member of IUE-CWA Local 301; and a member of the Cave City Christian Church.

Survivors include his wife Marsha Carter James; one daughter, Melanie Lark Flener of Louisville; one son, Donald Scott James and wife Sharon of Louisville; a daughter-in-law, Tammy James Cordts of Louisville; six grandchildren: Sierra and Sidney James, Alexia and Adam Flener, Shelby and Logan James; two great-grandchildren: Oakleigh Yates and Kannon Yates; one brother: Billy Joe James and his wife Flora Mae of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Wendell James, Albert W. James and Bobby James; seven sisters: Betty Miller, Magaline Elmore, Dorothy Estes, Lou Gene Clark, Kathleen Chambers, Nola Duckworth and Melinda James.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 12 to 3 Wednesday at the funeral home

