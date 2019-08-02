0 Shares

Donald Eugene Garmon age 75 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Jessie and Gertrude England Garmon. Don along with his wife the late Jeanie Wisdom Garmon where owners and operators of Dons Auto Repair in Edmonton. He was a bus driver for several years and announcer for twenty years for football and basketball. He was also a member of the Grace Union Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

He is survived by two children. Gary (Jennifer) Garmon of Tompkinsville and Sally (Mark) Caffee of Glasgow. Three sisters. Ruby (Harold) Ferguson of Mulberry, Indiana. Bessie Jackson of Vale, Oregon. Mary (Bill) Fultz of Frankfort, Indiana. One granddaughter Amy (Justin) Ball of Simpsonville, Kentucky. A great granddaughter Whitney Ball. Also survived by a special friend JoAnn Moran. He was preceded in death by two grandsons Justin and Richie Caffee. A brother L.C. Garmon. Two sisters Joyce Ferguson and Anna Mae Garmon.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to Metcalfe County High School for future scholarships.