Donald Gene Hix, 87 of Scottsville, KY passed away from this life to his eternal life on the morning of Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.

He was born February 19, 1932 in Macon County, TN as the middle child to the late Clarence Larkin Hix and Grace Marie Butler Hix. Donald lived with his family on the Macon County farm until he reached the age of 11. His family moved from Tennessee to the family farm in Allen County, KY in 1942. He graduated from Allen County High School in May of 1951 and married the love of his life, Willa Dean Simmons Hix, on May 26, 1951. She passed away January 14, 2018. He spent the rest of his life on the family farm as a dairyman and tobacco farmer. He enjoyed showing cattle in the fairs, square dancing, water skiing on Barren River Lake and going to Gatlinburg with family. He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Debra Kaye Hix Barany and husband Ralph of Owensboro, KY; Donna Marie Hix Bewley and husband Bryan of Bowling Green, KY. One brother Rex Butler Hix of Scottsville, KY. Five grandchildren; Clint Williams, Nikki Williams Blessing, Jason Williams, Drew Bewley and Anna Bewley. Seven great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his wife and parents he is preceded in death by one sister Doris Marion Hix Williams Hatler and a sister in-law Patricia Hix.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00pm-8:00pm Friday, June 21, 2019 and after 7:30am Saturday, June 22, 2019 until funeral service time at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

The Family wishes to thank all those who cared for him in his last years, especially Vicki Moran a very close and special caregiver.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and can be made at the funeral hom