Donald Glenn Pence, age 81, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his residence in Bonnieville, KY. He was a retired supervisor and coal miner. He was a member of the Upton Baptist Church where he had served as a trustee and invested time and love in the youth and children. He was also a member of Bonnieville Masonic Lodge #851 F&AM. He was also a U.S. Army veteran

He was the son of the late James Pence and the late Cynthia Sympson Pence. He was also preceded in death by six sisters, Jean Tharpe, Lucille Gibbons, Ruth Hodges, Etta Wooden, Marie Cottrell, Lib Mills and two brothers William T. Pence and Charles Pence.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Burnett Wright Pence; one son, Glenn Pence and wife Cindy, Bonnieville, KY; one granddaughter, Amy Pence, Bonnieville, KY; one sister, Jane Cave, Louisville, KY; two brothers, Bobby Pence and wife Charlene, Louisville, KY, Kenneth “Sonny” Pence and wife Lois Jean, Bonnieville, KY; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Sunday, August 4, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. J.D. Shipp officiating. Interment will be in Memory Park Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY.

Masonic service will be 5:00 PM CT Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Memorial cotributions can be made to Upton Baptist Youth and can be left at the funeral home.